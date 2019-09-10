People Are Outraged At Lisa Bloom's Harvey Weinstein Memo Featured In New Book

A memo from attorney Lisa Bloom to disgraced film executive Harvey Weinstein is going viral after being published in a new book, leading people on Twitter to call her “vile,” “disgusting,” and suggest that “there’s a special place in hell” for her.

The memo is featured in full in the book “She Said” by reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. Along with journalist Ronan Farrow, Kantor and Twohey are credited for amplifying the Me Too movement after they broke a story about allegations against Weinstein. The memo, which circulated ahead of the book’s release Tuesday, details the lengths Bloom, the daughter of women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, was willing to go to tamp down accusations by actress Rose McGowan, who was one of the first women to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment.

In the memo, which was sent in December 2016 and can be read in full below, Bloom reportedly tells Weinstein that she felt “equipped to help you against the Roses of the world, because I have represented so many of them.”