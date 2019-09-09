Lisa Bloom Offered To Plant Stories Attacking Rose McGowan, Book On Weinstein Claims

An upcoming book claims high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom pushed shocking methods to undercut actress Rose McGowan, one of the first women to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

In “She Said,” reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey ― who, along with journalist Ronan Farrow, are credited with breaking the Weinstein story and helping ignite a #MeToo movement ― cite a memo Bloom sent to the former movie executive in December 2016, nearly a year before the duo first reported the widespread allegations of sexual misdeeds.

The New York Times first reported details from the book, which will be published later this week, on Sunday.

In the memo, Bloom allegedly wrote to Weinstein that she felt “equipped to help you against the Roses of the world, because I have represented so many of them.”

Bloom, the daughter of women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, is a well-known victims’ rights lawyer

“We can place an article re her becoming increasingly unglued, so that when someone Googles her this is what pops up and she’s discredited,” Bloom wrote, suggesting how to attack McGowan, who Weinstein believed would soon go public with allegations against him.

In Kantor and Twohey’s first explosive report about Weinstein, published in October 2017, McGowan was named as one of the actresses who the film executive reached a settlement with after an alleged incident in 1997 at the Sundance Film Festival. She received $100,000.

She later accused Weinstein of raping her and has been one of his most vocal critics and a political firebrand in the #MeToo movement.

Bloom dropped Weinstein as a client just days after the initial bombshell reports about him were released, and apologized for ever representing him.

Weinstein has since been accused of impropriety by more than 80 women as both the Times and The New Yorker detailed decades of allegations against him as he rose to stratospheric heights in Hollywood. He will face trial next year in New York for claims of predatory sexual assault related to some of those accounts.

Following the Times’ article about “She Said” on Sunday, Bloom issued a renewed apology on Twitter.

The attorney said that the detailed reports in 2017 of the allegations against Weinstein forced her to “confront the colossal mistake” she made working for the man. She asked critics to look towards her “three decades fighting mostly for underdogs against the powerful” rather than her recent work.

“When the first woman went on record accusing him of sexual assault, I immediately resigned and apologized, but that was not enough,” Bloom wrote on Twitter, saying she moved her law firm to be “100%” on the side of victims. “To those who missed my 2017 apology, and especially to the women, I apologize again.”

McGowan did not appear to offer up forgiveness on Sunday, writing on social media that the “evil that was perpetrated on me and others was mind bending and illegal.”

She went a step further, saying Bloom should be disbarred for her behavior.

The evil that was perpetrated on me and others was mind bending and illegal. Lisa Bloom should be disbarred @yashar https://t.co/kpqkM2JKhS — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) September 8, 2019

“You’ll understand what was done to me and how systematic it was. They’ve called me mentally unbalanced, a whore, an attention seeker, a TERF,” McGowan wrote on Facebook this weekend. “All I have done is for the greater good of the world. I’d like people to stop shitting on me. To stop making fun of me. To stop buying into the narrative. Free your mind.”