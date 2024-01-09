What's Hot

Lisa Bonet Files For Divorce From Jason Momoa

The actors were together for 16 years and announced their separation in 2022.
Josephine Harvey
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Lisa Bonet has filed for divorce from Jason Momoa, two years after the actors announced their separation.

Bonet, whose legal name is Lilakoi Moon, filed a petition in Los Angeles County Court on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences. The document said that neither person should receive financial support and both had agreed on how to divide their assets, according to The Associated Press.

They requested joint custody of their teen children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

Momoa, known for his roles in “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones,” announced his separation from “The Cosby Show” star in a joint statement posted on his Instagram page in January 2022.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” it said. “A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

They started dating in 2005 and married in October 2017.

Bonet is also the mother of actor Zoë Kravitz, whose father is Lenny Kravitz.

