Lisa Bonet appeared to hint at splitting from husband Jason Momoa when she talked about entering a “river of uncertainty” and “learning how to be authentically me” in an interview published weeks before the couple officially announced the end of their marriage.

A joint statement shared on “Game of Thrones” actor Momoa’s Instagram page on Thursday said “we have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

Advertisement

Bonet used similar language during a conversation with longtime friend, the Academy Award-winning actor Marisa Tomei, that Interview Magazine published on Dec. 21, 2021.

“The revolution is definitely here and we’re all feeling the squeeze. If you aren’t, you’re in total denial, and the more you resist, the more you will suffer,” said the “Cosby Show” star.

“Everything is crumbling out there,” she continued. “The personal work is understanding where empire and those archetypes live within us. The revolution is on the inside, and learning to be new in this new world.”

When asked by Tomei what’s currently calling her, Bonet replied:

Advertisement

“Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty.”