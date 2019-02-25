Lisa Bonet Looked Deeply Offended When Ashley Graham Asked Jason Momoa To Do A Haka

Lisa Bonet had quite a physical response to Ashley Graham’s flippant request that her husband, actor Jason Momoa, do a dance on demand during the Oscars on Sunday.

In a now viral clip being shared on Twitter, the model, who was interviewing celebrities for ABC’s red carpet coverage, asks the “Aquaman” star, who is of Native Hawaiian descent, to do a “haka move” and acts like it’s a fun new dance move.

And although Momoa is known for performing a haka — a traditional war dance created by the Māori, the indigenous people of New Zealand — on occasion, Graham’s bid did not seem to sit well with the couple, who responded to the question with blank stares.

Bonet, for her part, immediately attempted to stop the interview, but Momoa then reluctantly complied.

Cringiest moment in #Oscars HAS to go to Ashley Graham getting SHUTTDOWN by Lisa Bonet when she asked Jason to do a tribal yell. Yikes. 😬😬😬



pic.twitter.com/cRENUKBdts — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard (@UpToTASK) February 25, 2019

People on Twitter had a lot to say about the cringe-worthy exchange.

That is....horrible. Why do white people always want poc to *perform* their culture for them as entertainment? It's gross.

Ashley Graham asking Jason Momoa to do the Haka at the Oscars irked me so much.



“Oh hello ethnic person, do your ethnic tribal funny dance for us on the red carpet.’



I’m glad my sister-wife intervened. She wasn’t having it. — Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) February 25, 2019

Ashley Graham just asked Jason Momoa to so some "haka moves" and Momoa and Lisa Bonet looked like they were just done with these morons. — Lizzzzzzzz (@LizzyLaurie) February 25, 2019

@ashleygraham Seriously? What is wrong with you? You owe both Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet an apology, not to mention the people of New Zealand for your bullshit cultural appropriation mockery. Serious misstep and a pithy display of utter disrespect. Worst moment of the night.

I cannot get over that cringeworthy interview @ashleygraham did with Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. 'Show us a little haka...' That's part of a culture, not a party trick.

#AshleyGraham asking #JasonMomoa for “a haka move” like it’s the latest dance craze and not a culturally significant ceremonial dance was reallllly inappropriate. — actual adult emma ™ (@femmanisim) February 25, 2019

lisa bonet is a forever favorite for putting her hand up and politely but firmly saying NO to ashley graham when she asked jason momoa to dance for her during their red carpet interview. that's protecting your partner. #Oscars — Roxana (a hex on all who misspell my name) Hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) February 25, 2019

I love Ashley Graham, but asking Jason Momoa to do a “Haka move” on the red carpet felt ignorant & inappropriate #Oscars — alexis (@asklair) February 25, 2019

Graham did ask celebrities throughout the night to dance with her on the red carpet.

And the nominee for Best #Oscars red carpet dance is... pic.twitter.com/Bw6e2Yosn4 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019

But none of her requests was as specific as the one she asked of Momoa, who, like his wife, is mixed race.

Bonet has spoken publicly about issues she faced due to her race with PorterEdit in 2018, saying, “The world wasn’t ready for what I represented, the merging of these two races. I didn’t always feel welcome — in my mom’s family, in my school.”

She added: “So I sheltered myself by always withholding a bit, because I didn’t always feel safe. [If I could go back, I’d] try not to internalize the disdain and hate that was projected onto me.”