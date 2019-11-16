Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Lisa Bonet (left) and daughter Zoë Kravitz attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 22, 2015, in Beverly Hills, California.

Lisa Bonet has a lot of thoughts about raising children.

The actor has a daughter, Zoë Kravitz, from her first marriage to Lenny Kravitz and a daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa, and a son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, with husband Jason Momoa. Since becoming a mother in 1988 at the age of 21, Bonet has shared snippets of her parenting experience in interviews.

In honor of her birthday, here are eight quotes about motherhood from Bonet.

On Becoming A Parent

“Having Zoë saved my life. It was my wake-up call [about growing up]. There were so many things I didn’t want to pass on to her, so I really made a decision to change [into a better person].”

On Parenting Through Divorce

“I didn’t want to pass on those heirlooms and this fresh wound of a divorce. ... I think there are probably times when these thresholds can either sink you, or you can see who you are and rise and dust yourself off.”

On Teaching Her Kids To Care About Nature

“One of my proudest moments as a mom was when someone asked Nakoa-Wolf, ‘Well, what is life for?’ and he said without missing a beat, ‘To protect Mother Earth, of course. But God also wants to play with Mother Earth.’ I just thought, ‘My work is done!’”

On Her Blended Family

On Screen Time

“I feel strongly about remaining as media-free as we can. I really want to cultivate my children’s imaginations. I love that they can go off and play for hours making paper airplanes.”

Presley Ann via Getty Images Bonet and family attend the premiere of "Aquaman," starring husband Jason Momoa, on Dec. 12, 2018, in Hollywood, California.

On Beauty Tips For Daughters

“It’s amazing how brows can change your face. I remember my mother was flabbergasted when I came out of the bathroom. I would tell my daughters not to overtweeze ― maybe Zoë did it once ― but you’ve got to let them fly, too.”

On Her Adult Daughter

“She’s awesome. She’s a well-balanced young woman, and so not affected, and deep and funny and thoughtful. I mean, really, for a parent to have a child out in our insane world and not have to worry about her other than the general ‘May she always be protected’ ― in terms of her making decisions for herself, I feel completely at ease with that, and that’s such a great thing.”

On Her Co-Parent