Fox News Host Spouts Anti-Trans God-Replacement Theory On Easter

Fox News panelist Lisa Boothe said recognition of the International Transgender Day of Visibility on Sunday was part of a scheme to overthrow the almighty. (Watch the video below.)
Boothe, a channel contributor who was a co-host on “The Big Weekend Show,” joined a chorus of right-wing protests to the event being celebrated, as it has been since 2009, on March 31. Only this time it happened to fall on Easter.
The show’s kick-off segment noted that Secretary of State Antony Blinken proclaimed that the U.S. “recognizes the achievements and progress that trans persons have made in the global struggle for equality” while also mentioning that NBC had posted a nod to the trans community. Then Boothe went all in on her curious theory.
“This is a clear effort and a coordinated effort to remove God from our society and to replace God with false gods and in this instance it’s the trans community,” she said. “They clearly want us to bow at the altar of the trans community instead of bow to God.”
The conservative news channel has turned up its preachiness of late. Guest host Kellyanne Conway recently accused the left of omitting “prayers” in “thoughts and prayers” and liberal white people of jogging on Sunday instead of going to church. Fox News hosts previously led viewers in a sponsored Christian prayer during a broadcast.
Critics on X went after Boothe for her remarks.