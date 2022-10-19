Lisa Gilroy's Tearful Callout Of Her Misbehaving Fans Takes Unexpected Turn

Lisa Gilroy probably isn’t crying now. The comedian has gone viral for what appeared to be a tearful account of a bad experience with some disrespectful fans. It earned her lots of love from fellow funny people Jenna Fischer, Josh Gad, Patton Oswalt and David Cross.

But it’s not what you think.

Watch a sniffling Gilroy (below) talk about inviting five of her lucky followers to spend the day with her on the set of her new show ― and how it “went so badly.”

“It should have been a fun time for all of us, but I think sometimes people forget I’m not just a personality or an ‘influencer.’ I’m a real person,” she said. “So I made the mistake of assuming that these people were going to treat me with respect, the studio with respect, the staff there with respect. And I was so wrong.”

To my followers: do better pic.twitter.com/WA6a8HRJXJ — Lisa Gilroy (@TheLisaGilroy) October 18, 2022

By the time she complains about the one guy who drank from the chocolate river even though it was prohibited, and another who brought along their grandpa, you can probably see where in the Willy Wonka this is going.

Fischer, Gad, Oswalt and Cross called attention to her sly piece of work:

This is amazing — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) October 19, 2022

This is one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen https://t.co/T7VU1sQDRX — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 18, 2022

Please take 2 minutes to watch, listen, study. https://t.co/gAnV11XlRk — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) October 18, 2022