Lisa Kudrow Recalls Feeling Like A 'Mountain Of A Woman' Next To 'Friends' Co-Stars

Being a woman on television is a toxic business. Just ask Lisa Kudrow.

The “Friends” alum revealed that starring opposite Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on the long-running sitcom gave her a complex about her weight that she still struggles with today.

Kudrow opened up about her “whole battle” with body positivity on a recent episode of the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast, explaining that she couldn’t help but compare herself to her co-stars.

“Because you see yourself on TV and it’s that, ‘Oh my God, I’m just a mountain of a girl,’” the 51-year-old star revealed. “I’m already bigger than Courteney [Cox] and Jennifer [Aniston].”

She emphasized: “My bones feel bigger. I just felt like this mountain of a woman next to them.”

NBC via Getty Images Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow in a 1995 promotional photo for "Friends."

The “Booksmart” star went onto explain that she regularly lost weight “on purpose” during the show’s run, but was frustratingly met with compliments instead of concern about her physique.

“Unfortunately for a woman, if you’re underweight, you look good and that’s all I ever got,” Kudrow admitted, adding that she suffered from colds and sinus infections at the time.

“When I was too thin, I was sick all the time,” she continued.

In the years since, Kudrow has learned to quiet the voices in her head, but the actress admits that sometimes she feels like she doesn’t “deserve to be seen by anybody” at her lowest.

“I have a whole battle all the time,” Kudrow said. “I end up with, ‘So what? So, all right. You’re older. That’s a good thing. Why is that a bad thing?’”

NBC via Getty Images Almost all of the "Friends" cast gathered for a reunion at the tribute to director James Burrows in 2016.

While Kudrow has remained close with her “Friends” cast mates ― she even surprised Cox during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in February ― she has avoided watching old episodes of the show.

“I don’t watch it if it’s on,” the actress recently told “Entertainment Tonight.” I might not like myself [on the show], so I’d rather not risk that.”

But she still has fond memories of the “thrilling” experience of filming the show’s pilot episode.

“We were like little puppy dogs just climbing all over each other and playing and playing games and wanting to be together all the time,” she recalled of the cast’s early days on set. “It was fun.”