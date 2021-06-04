Lisa Kudrow Had To Relearn 1 Key Thing For The 'Friends' Reunion

Lisa Kudrow’s “Smelly Cat” duet with Lady Gaga was undoubtedly a highlight of the “Friends” reunion show.

But Kudrow’s jump back into character as Phoebe Buffay took some preparation.

She’d actually forgotten how to play the fan-favorite number after giving up guitar following her role on the show.

“I tuned my guitar and then realized I don’t know the chords,” Kudrow told Ellen DeGeneres on Friday, admitting she was “really nervous” when she was first told about the performance.

Kudrow eventually found the chords via a Google search.

“Thank you, world, for posting the chords,” she quipped.

After their duet, Gaga thanked Kudrow for being ”the different one” on the show who “was really herself.”

Gaga’s comment “almost made me cry,” Kudrow told DeGeneres.

“That blew me away. Also, coming from her because my son was in grade school, all the kids were listening to Lady Gaga. And her whole message was, ‘Everyone be yourself and just be you.’ That was amazing,” she added.

Watch the interview here:

And see Kudrow and Lady Gaga’s version of “Smelly Cat” here: