Lisa Kudrow Was Starstruck By One Celebrity Fan At The 'Friends' Reunion

Lisa Kudrow might be one of the most recognizable people in the world, but even she was left starstruck on the set of the “Friends” reunion.

The Phoebe Buffay actor has revealed she was very excited when Justin Bieber made a guest appearance on the upcoming TV special. The reunion will see the main cast joined by some celebrity “Friends” fans, including Bieber, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Malala Yousafzai and Cindy Crawford.

David Livingston via Getty Images

Speaking to the New York Post, Kudrow said of the “Baby” singer: “I was like, ‘Wait, that’s Justin Bieber, right? Would he be here? Is he here? He’s really here – that’s Justin Bieber!’

“That was kind of exciting. I’m throwing in a ‘kind of’ so that I seem a little cooler. It was exciting. I don’t get excited about meeting people – but Justin Bieber, he’s exciting.”

As well as celebrity guests, the reunion will see the main cast joined by some supporting actors from the series, including James Michael Tyler and Maggie Wheeler – better known as Gunther and Janice.

Joining them will be Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles (who played Monica and Ross’ parents, Jack and Judy Geller), Reese Witherspoon (who co-starred as Rachel’s sister in two episodes of the sitcom) and Tom Selleck (who played Monica’s love interest, Richard).

Kevin Mazur/AMA2020 via Getty Images Kudrow admitted she was starstruck by Justin Bieber

The reunion marks the first time since the show wrapped in 2004 that all six of the main cast have been in the same room together in front of the cameras.

Kudrow said that she felt “every emotion” while filming the episode.

“It was a lot of laughing and then real blubbering — which, I don’t know if that will be in there, but the puffy eyes are in there, so that’s good. It was an emotionally exhausting and great few days,” she told the New York Post.

HBO Max The cast of "Friends" in a promo shot for the reunion

It also confirmed James Corden as the host of the reunion.

Watch the trailer here: