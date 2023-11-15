Lisa Kudrow Shares Moment She 'Bonded' With Matthew Perry In Emotional Tribute

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Lisa Kudrow shared an emotional tribute dedicated to her late “Friends” co-star Matthew Perry on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, Kudrow reflected on the moment she first bonded with Perry shortly after they shot the pilot episode for the classic ’90s sitcom, which at one point had the working title: “Friends Like Us.”

Advertisement

“Shot the pilot, ‘Friends Like Us,’ got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts,” she wrote. “Then…You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that.”

“Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY,” she continued. “Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise.”

Kudrow later added, “Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant.”

Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow photographed together at the 10th Annual American Comedy Awards on Feb. 11, 1996, in Los Angeles, California. Ron Galella via Getty Images

Advertisement

Perry, known for his beloved role as Chandler Bing in “Friends,” was found dead last month at his Los Angeles home.

The other main cast members of “Friends,” Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, have also since shared moving personal tributes about Perry on social media.

Aniston, who memorably played Rachel Green in the sitcom, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that Perry’s death “cut deep.”

“Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” she wrote.

She also shared a past text message she received from Perry that read: “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day.”

Advertisement

The “Friends” cast released a joint statement honoring Perry last month.