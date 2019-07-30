Steve Granitz via Getty Images Lisa Kudrow and her son attended a screening of "Booksmart" in May.

Lisa Kudrow is versed in the art of parenting.

The “Friends” actress has an adult son named Julian with her husband, Michel Stern. Since becoming a mom in 1998, she has spoken about her experiences in various interviews.

In honor of her birthday, here are 17 quotes about motherhood from Kudrow.

On Becoming A Mom

“Nothing on planet Earth prepares you for being a mother.”

On Being Pregnant While Filming ‘Friends’

“The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, ‘All right, have a good show, love you love you love you love you.’ And when I was pregnant, then they would say, ‘Have a great show, love you love you — love you, little Julian!’ ’Cause we knew it was a boy and that was his name. So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle.”

On Parent Friends

“My first rule of parenting is get to know other parents. It’s so unfair that kids aren’t allowed to go through a little something. Kids are overly scrutinized and that’s really too bad for them. One week I heard, ‘Oh, your kid’s not able to focus. And I’ve been noticing it for a while now.’ ‘A while?’ ‘Yeah, like two weeks. You ought to look into medication.’ Fortunately there were other mothers to talk to about it.”

On Having One Child

“[He] made it clear from the moment he could speak that he didn’t want a brother or sister. ... It just worked out that way anyway ― but to this day, he’ll say, ‘Thank you.’”

On Boring Her Son

“I monologue at him. He’ll ask me one question and then I take that opportunity to go into every area of, ‘And now you can learn something about history!’ ... More than any human being can possibly listen to.”

On How Motherhood Changed Her

“I don’t know if it’s changed that much, except it’s given me more to draw from, in terms of new feelings. It’s filled me up more for emotional things. That’s a really good thing! With moments like crying, there are so many different things you can do if being in a scene doesn’t get you crying. Just about anything about my child makes me cry.”

On Her Son’s Interest In Entertainment

“Any kind of artist needs a little more life experience before that’s all you’re doing. You need a point of reference for the world you’re living in. My fear is if [Julian] were to become successful, that’d be a disaster. When a very young person becomes too powerful, they become a valuable commodity that everyone’s afraid to say no to.”

On Discipline

“It felt real and honest to play a parent who really keeps an eye on her son. It’s good to be protective, but tough figuring out when to let go and let your kid do his own thing. I’ve been trying to be a little more structured and have rules and boundaries for my own son and I’ve gotten better at it. But, I’d say my husband takes care of the discipline in our house.”

On Proud Parenting Moments

“I gave him advice about the internet and I [said], ‘That stuff’s there forever. You’re gonna look back at this stuff and you’re gonna go, “Oh, my God, I can do so much better than that now,” and you might be embarrassed.’ And he said, ‘You were right.’”

On Her Son’s Personality

“He’s a big thinker, but he’s impatient with the details because he wants to jump to the bigger stuff. In that way he’s intellectual. But that’s a different skill set than organizing, outlining and studying for a test. Maybe he’ll be a philosophy major.”

On Raising An Independent Child

“I think I did a good job injecting him with the right amount of fear. He’s independent and good.”

On Pressure

“Being a mom made me fear for the first time in my life. The stakes felt huge. I thought I was going to wake up and know exactly what to do, and I was very disappointed when I didn’t.”

On Keeping Her Son Away From Sets

“I don’t want him to ever experience me as someone who is not his mom and completely interested and devoted.”

On Potential Girlfriends

“My son is a little young. We’ll see what happens after puberty, but he’s not there yet. I think I’ll be a cheerleader for his girlfriends, though. I can’t imagine him bringing home someone horrible.”

On Her Son’s Bar Mitzvah

“My son sort of wanted a bar mitzvah, but it was a lot of work, and we didn’t belong to a temple. But then he was at the mall and two Hasidic Jews, I think they were Chabad-Lubavitch, they went up to him and asked, ‘Are you Jewish? Did you have a bar mitzvah?’ He said he was half-Jewish. They asked, ‘Your mother?’ ‘Yeah.’ ‘Great, come here, we’ll give you a bar mitzvah in 30 seconds.’ They did a ritual, took a picture. He was all by himself, and he had his own bar mitzvah. It was a drive-by bar mitzvah.”

On Keeping Her Family Life Private

“You think you’re controlling the story. But when you put it out there, any individual can perceive it the way they want and they’ve got the same forum you do. Personal relationships, family, marriage, that stuff, is meant to have very private parts, and it’s worth protecting.”

On Watching Her Son Go Off To College