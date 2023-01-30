What's Hot

EntertainmentNetflixJenna OrtegaThe Addams Family

Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Addams Actor, Dies At 64

The actor, known for her role in the 1960s sitcom "The Addams Family," suffered a stroke, her friend said.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Lisa Loring attends the Chiller Theatre Expo Fall 2019 in New Jersey in October 2019.
Lisa Loring attends the Chiller Theatre Expo Fall 2019 in New Jersey in October 2019.
Bobby Bank via Getty Images

Lisa Loring, the actor best known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the beloved 1960s sitcom “The Addams Family,” has died. She was 64.

Friend Laurie Jacobson reported the death on Facebook Sunday. Loring’s daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed the news to Variety, saying her mother “went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands” on Saturday.

According to Jacobson, Loring suffered a stroke and had been on life support for three days before her death.

“Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams,” Jacobson wrote, adding:

“Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends ― a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl...you were a ton of fun.”

Loring was just 6 years old when she was cast in “The Addams Family.” She went on to make appearances in series including “The Girl From U.N.C.L.E.,” “Fantasy Island,” “Barnaby Jones” and “As the World Turns,” as well as movies including “Savage Harbor” and “Blood Frenzy.” Most recently, she appeared in the 2015 horror flick “Doctor Spine.”

Her work as Wednesday Addams recently attracted renewed attention following Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of the character in the Netflix series “Wednesday.” Last month, Ortega said she paid homage to Loring in the choreography from her now-viral dance scene.

Loring is survived by her daughters, Marianne and Vanessa.

Representatives of Loring did not immediately return requests for comment.

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

