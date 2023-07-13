Lisa Marie Presley's Cause Of Death Released

The Los Angeles County Coroner released documents Thursday revealing that Lisa Marie Presley died of a small bowel obstruction in January.

A summary of the coroner’s report on Presley, who was 54 at her time of death, also ruled that she’d died of natural causes. At the time, authorities had said Elvis Presley’s only child was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother, Priscilla Presley, said after her death. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

E! News and TMZ both reported on the full contents of the coroner’s report, which they say did not contain a toxicology report.

Presley’s family has been awaiting the results of her autopsy for six months. Shortly after she died, the coroner’s office said it was unable to determine her cause of death and that further investigation and studies were required.

Presley’s death led to a long dispute between her mother and her daughter, the actor Riley Keough, whom Presley named as the trustee in the event of her death, giving Keough sole access to Elvis’ fortune.

Priscilla Presley filed legal documents claiming that she and her daughter’s former business manager were the original trustees and raised questions about the validity of the change. Lisa Marie Presley’s signature approving the trustee change “appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature,” her mother said in the court filing.