What's Hot

These Are The Comfiest Shoes That HuffPost Readers Wear While Traveling

Christianity Today Editor Quotes Jesus To Explain Why He'd 'Never' Vote Trump

Social Media Users Mock George Santos' 'Messy' Reality TV Energy In Viral Photo

Former GOP Rep. Goes Low In Trashing Trump-Biden Rematch For 2024

Guitarist Reveals How 1 Of Pink Floyd's Most Haunting Sounds Was A Mistake

MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Hits Ron DeSantis With Absolutely Biblical Fact-Check

China Sentences 78-Year-Old American Citizen To Life In Prison On Spying Charges

James Comer Links 'Missing' Biden Informant To 'Spy Business' In Wild Claim

Jen Psaki Tears Apart Trump-Defending Republicans Over Rape Verdict

Chuck Todd Points Out Why Republicans 'Haven't Figured Out How To Take On' Trump

Donald Trump Insults CNN's Kaitlan Collins With A Nod To The Past

GOP Presidential Hopeful Nikki Haley: ‘Not Realistic’ To Push Federal Abortion Ban

EntertainmentMother's DayLisa Marie PresleyRiley Keough

Riley Keough Pays Tribute To 'Loving Mama' Lisa Marie Presley On Mother's Day

Keough shared a snap Sunday of her as a baby alongside her father, Danny Keough, and her late mother.
Ben Blanchet

Riley Keough paid tribute to the “most deeply loving mama” as she honored her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, in a touching Instagram post on Sunday.

The “Daisy Jones & the Six” star marked her first Mother’s Day without Presley, who died after suffering cardiac arrest at age 54 in January.

“Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for,” wrote Keough, the eldest grandchild of Elvis Presley, alongside a photo of her, her mother and her father, Danny Keough.

The post from Riley Keough follows news that she’s started a family of her own with Ben Smith-Petersen, her husband since 2015.

Smith-Petersen, who read his wife’s eulogy at Presley’s memorial, shared that he and the actor welcomed a daughter last year.

“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” Smith-Petersen said as he read the eulogy.

“Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart.”

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community

Close