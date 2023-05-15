Riley Keough Pays Tribute To 'Loving Mama' Lisa Marie Presley On Mother's Day

Riley Keough paid tribute to the “most deeply loving mama” as she honored her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, in a touching Instagram post on Sunday.

The “Daisy Jones & the Six” star marked her first Mother’s Day without Presley, who died after suffering cardiac arrest at age 54 in January.

“Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for,” wrote Keough, the eldest grandchild of Elvis Presley, alongside a photo of her, her mother and her father, Danny Keough.

The post from Riley Keough follows news that she’s started a family of her own with Ben Smith-Petersen, her husband since 2015.

Smith-Petersen, who read his wife’s eulogy at Presley’s memorial, shared that he and the actor welcomed a daughter last year.

“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” Smith-Petersen said as he read the eulogy.