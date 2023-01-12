Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized: Reports

Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalized.

According to TMZ, Presley suffered a cardiac arrest in her home. A rep for Presley did not have a comment for HuffPost.

Lisa Marie Presley attending the 2023 Annual Golden Globe Awards. Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Advertisement

Though they did not mention Presley by name, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that a woman in her 50s in Calabasas, California, had gone into cardiac arrest and been taken to a local hospital. The woman had a pulse when she was taken to the hospital, the spokesperson said.

Presley, 54, is a singer and the only child of the late Elvis Presley and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley. Priscilla Presley also has a son with her former partner Marco Garibaldi.

Lisa is the mother of four children. She and ex-husband Danny Keough are the parents of actor Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. She also shares two 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley were seen on Tuesday night attending the Golden Globe Awards, where they were visibly moved watching Austin Butler accept the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture for his portrayal of Elvis. Butler thanked them both in his speech, telling them, “I love you forever.”