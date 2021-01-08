GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Calls For Trump’s Removal, Unsure If She Will Remain In Party

“When pressed to move and denounce the violence he barely did so, while of course victimizing himself and seeming to give a wink and a nod to those doing it,” Kinzinger said in a Thursday statement. “All are indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty, but from reality itself.”

A few dozen Democrats have also called on Trump to be removed from office ― through either invoking the 25th Amendment or impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have both called on Trump to step down.

It’s highly unlikely that Pence will use the 25th Amendment since the vice president has already signaled he does not want to invoke the law and Trump is hemorrhaging Cabinet members to their own resignations. House Democrats have already announced that they plan to introduce articles of impeachment following the president’s irrational behavior.