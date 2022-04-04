Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney Announce Support For Ketanji Brown Jackson

Fellow Republican Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) announced last week that she would vote to confirm Jackson.

The news that two additional Republicans will support Jackson is a boon for the White House, which sought to put a bipartisan stamp on her nomination. It also comes as a disappointment for conservatives who launched bad faith attacks against Jackson’s record as a public defender, and who accused her of being far outside of the mainstream.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted earlier Monday to send Jackson’s nomination to the full Senate, moving her one step closer to becoming the first Black woman and first former public defender on the nation’s highest court.

A final vote on Jackson’s likely confirmation is expected later this week.