Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney Announce Support For Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON ― Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced Monday night that they will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making them the second and third Republicans to confirm their vote for President Joe Biden’s court pick.
“After multiple in-depth conversations with Judge Jackson and deliberative review of her record and recent hearings, I will support her historic nomination to be an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court,” Murkowski said in a statement.
The Alaska Republican, who faces reelection this fall, added that her support of Jackson “also rests on my rejection of the corrosive politicization of the review process for Supreme Court nominees, which, on both sides of the aisle, is growing worse and more detached from reality by the year.”
Romney soon followed by announcing his support for Jackson on Twitter, calling the judge “a person of honor” even though he said they may differ on ideological grounds.
Fellow Republican Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) announced last week that she would vote to confirm Jackson.
The news that two additional Republicans will support Jackson is a boon for the White House, which sought to put a bipartisan stamp on her nomination. It also comes as a disappointment for conservatives who launched bad faith attacks against Jackson’s record as a public defender, and who accused her of being far outside of the mainstream.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted earlier Monday to send Jackson’s nomination to the full Senate, moving her one step closer to becoming the first Black woman and first former public defender on the nation’s highest court.
A final vote on Jackson’s likely confirmation is expected later this week.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.