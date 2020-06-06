Trump Erupts After Attack Target Lisa Page Joins MSNBC As National Security Analyst

Donald Trump blew up Friday following the announcement that former FBI attorney and frequent target of the president Lisa Page has been named as a national security and legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

“You must be kidding???” Trump tweeted. “This is a total disgrace!”

Page posted her TV introduction by MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on her Twitter account, writing, “I started something new today!”

In Page’s first appearance (check out the video at the top) she discussed the GOP reaction to the Trump administration’s approach to protests over the brutal police killing of George Floyd during an arrest. She was supportive of Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) for sharing her concerns about Trump, and noted that it “isn’t easy to be courageous.” But Page said she was hopeful that “courage begets courage” and that more people, like former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, would speak out against the Trump administration.

Trump has long reveled in bashing Page and her former lover, ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok, who disparaged Trump in messages to each other while they were investigating his campaign’s possible collusion with the Kremlin in a bid to sway the 2016 presidential election to Trump.

Trump last year even acted out an imagined near-orgasm between Page and Strzok at a campaign rally.

Page finally lashed out publicly at Trump a short time later and called his act “truly reprehensible.” She later accused him of being “obsessed” with the FBI pair.

A report by the Justice Department’s inspector general issued late last year concluded that Page and Strzok’s personal opinions about Trump did not impact the investigation, further making a lie of Trump’s claim that the probe against him was concocted by haters.