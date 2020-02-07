Lisa Simpson Actor Curses Out Mike Pompeo For 'Co-Opting My Character'

“The Simpsons” won’t be rolling out the red carpet for Mike Pompeo anytime soon.

Yeardley Smith, who voices Lisa Simpson on the hit animated comedy, cursed out the secretary of state on Twitter this week. She blasted him for “co-opting my character to troll” Nancy Pelosi after the Democratic house speaker ripped up pages of President Donald Trump’s State of Union speech.

Pompeo’s post of a sobbing Simpson backfired after people pointed out it came from an episode in which her faith in democracy is shaken.

Smith added insult to injury with her blistering rebuke.

“F*ck you,” she tweeted at Pompeo.

“Be a leader and fight your own fight!” she added. “Oh, wait I forgot, you’re a follower.”

Former “Simpsons” showrunner Bill Oakley also chimed in, demanding Pompeo “do not ever ever ever use Simpsons material in your twitter or watch the show or refer to it in any way.”

Mr. Secretary of State please do not ever ever ever use Simpsons material in your twitter or watch the show or refer to it in any way pic.twitter.com/hY0EKfEbua — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) February 5, 2020

Smith’s response was well-received among her fans:

