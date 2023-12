And a tin of cocktail sugar or salt so you can create cocktails way more delicious than the boring vodka soda you'd have at a bar

BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has it and says, "I started putting this on my end-of-the-week whiskey drink... and it is SO darn satisfying. I tried the citrus petals version, and it's got athat just makes the whole experience a delight and a half. The container it comes in is actually quite wide, so what we did was pour lemon juice on the top half to prep the rim, and a bit of sugar in the bottom half to coat it. In other news, I am officially too fancy to exist.": "This salt was exactly what I expected. It has a hint of spice and citrus but together. I looked at several other products but this was the best value for the size and flavors. I would definitely purchase this again." — Bryan