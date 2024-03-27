“This thing is awesome. I have one too many cats and I don’t know how I lived without this before. The bags last quite a while and there is no smell whatsoever. I would recommend this to every single cat owner who doesn’t already have one. Plus it’s pretty cheap and I don’t see how it won’t last forever. It’s amazing, trust me you need one.” — Mal

“I ended up buying two of these, one for each litter box. Makes keeping litter boxes clean and easy. No more lugging trash bags around trying to clean litter boxes and spilling litter everywhere or worrying about the bag breaking. The litter once stored inside can’t be smelled, I even use it for my chihuahuas poop if he poops inside - can’t smell a thing. The bag system is very strong, never spilled, and contains the smell and litter awesomely. I can easily scoop or the litter every day and my kitty is very happy about that (I have some disabilities which make it difficult to do chores, so this lets me break it down into easy steps and keeps my house smelling fresh). It’s a MUST. I also bought one for a friend with back problems - making his life easier as well. When it’s full, the weight isn’t too bad and you just tie a knot and put in the trash. So wonderful!” — Kitty Biscuits

“I bought 2 because I have cats at each end of my house. These genies are true genies! So easy to use and absolutely NO smell comes from it. If it takes 3 or 4 days to fill the bag, I don’t smell any litter smell at all. Its easy to change bags as well as changing the refill bags. This has made my life so much easier!!!” — Goobersqueen

“All I can say is, WOW! My house has never been so fresh smelling! I am very pleased with this product. It is one of the few things that really works. We just moved into a brand new house and was concerned that it would begin to smell like a cat lived here. There is absolutely no smell coming from this pail. We have been using it for almost 2 weeks and I have not changed the bag once. I highly recommend this product!” — Susan C

“Pretty simple setup and best of all NO CAT PISS SMELL! Also saves on the use of plastic. This thing is a godsend for any cat owner.” — Nicola123

“I thought it was kind of a stupid idea. My daughter urged me to try it. Best $20 bucks I ever spent for my cats. No walking to the toilet every time you empty the box. No worry about getting litter in the toilet. No smell! Easy to set up and easy to use. I took it in my RV for a trip across the country. Fantastic. I am buying another one for the 2nd litter box. This is genius.” — Shelby Coleman

“I have used this litter storage and disposal system for 10+yrs now because it is easy to use, and you don’t need to wear gloves of any kind because your hands never come in contact with any of the kitty waste material. Once you deposit waste material in the container there is no odor that escapes the container. Very easy to change the plastic bag that holds the kitty waste material as needed. In a short, this system is easy to use, neat, clean and sanitary.” — Sam G.