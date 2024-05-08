27 Little Upgrades That'll Make Your Backyard Your New Favorite Place

Popular items from this list:
- A portable projector screen for hosting an outdoor movie night
- A patio umbrella light for those summer night hangs
- Outdoor drink stakes that hold your beverage while you warm your hands by the firepit
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A bestselling double cotton hammock so you can kick back
2
A pack of motion-activated lights
3
And a pack of solar-powered stake lights
Advertisement
4
A sprinkle of fast-acting lawn repair formula
5
A high-voltage bug zapper ridding your yard of mosquitoes, gnats, and flies (oh my!)
6
And a garbage guard for when you just want to sit back, relax, and enjoy your evening
Advertisement
7
A portable 100-inch screen
8
A patio table mosquito net enclosure
9
Or a pack of mosquito dunks formulated to decrease the presence of mosquitoes
Advertisement
10
A tree swing that beckons both kids and adults alike
11
A battery-operated patio umbrella light offering a lovely blend of style and functionality
12
An adjustable mister made to cool you (and your surroundings) off by up to 20 degrees
Advertisement
13
A stainless-steel grill insert
14
A discreet outdoor Wi-Fi extender
15
A slatted 6-foot tall cedar privacy screen equipped with built-in planters
Advertisement
16
Or a roll of faux ivy to give your fence a makeover
17
An outdoor drink stakes set here to secure a spot for your cold drinks
18
An easy-to-install hummingbird feeder
Advertisement
19
Solar-powered mason jar lights ready to twinkle all around your backyard
20
A side table cooler designed to keep your drinks ice cold
21
A stunning glassworks wind chime
Advertisement
22
A water-resistant Bluetooth speaker
23
A massive pack of wildflower seeds
24
A fully enclosed mesh cat tent
Advertisement
25
A basket weave cotton throw blanket
26
An adjustable gardening bench
27
A splurge-worthy yet functional pop-up tent
Advertisement