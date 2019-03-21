Little Boy Refuses To Believe Prince Harry Is A Real Prince

One little boy refused to believe that Prince Harry is actually a prince ― even when the royal was standing right in front of him.

“One of them tapped [Harry] and said, ‘When is Prince Harry coming?’” teaching assistant Philomena Frattura told People after the royal visited St. Vincent’s Catholic Primary School on Wednesday.

“He said, ‘But I’m Prince Harry.’ The student then said, ‘When is the real Prince Harry coming?’” Frattura added. When the student continued to protest, Harry said, “‘I’m the real Harry. I’ve just had my hair cut for the occasion,’” the teaching assistant said.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Harry greets pupils from St. Vincent's Catholic Primary School before planting a tree.

Harry was eventually able to convince the 4-year-old that he was indeed royal, but only after a little work.

According to learning mentor Diane Redmond, the main reason the little boy refused to believe Harry was actually royal is because he was lacking the proper headgear.

“They think a prince should have a crown,” Redmond told the outlet.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Goofing around during the tree-planting exercise.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The royal is a natural with children.

WPA Pool via Getty Images And dogs, as well.

Harry is an obvious natural with children and regularly knows just what to say to them while on royal engagements.

During a royal tour stop in Auckland, New Zealand, in October, the prince met with 6-year-old Otia Nante, whose mom died when he was just a baby. Nante’s grandmother told the prince that the little boy looked up to him, knowing that he’d lost his mom at a young age as well.

Harry offered Nante some sweet words of advice during their exchange.

“Life will always be alright ― you know that,” he told Otia. “I’ve made it to 34 years old and life is great. I have a beautiful wife and a baby on the way. Your life is going to be sorted. Don’t you worry about that.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images Check out that handshake!

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex speaks to 6-year-old Stella, a pupil at St. Vincent's Catholic Primary School.

Harry will have a major chance to exercise his great skills with children soon, as the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child together at the end of April or beginning of May.