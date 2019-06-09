Trump Goes On Zany Rant Against 'Little Donny Deutsch,' Admits It's 'Not Presidential'

Donald Trump took up his media Twitter cudgel again Saturday night and went after “Little Donny Deutsch” after the MSNBC host called the president a criminal.

Trump tweeted just minutes after his Deutsch attack: “I know it it is not at all ‘Presidential’ to hit back at the Corrupt Media.”

Deutsch has been particularly hard on Trump lately. On Friday he called him a “despicable human being” on “Morning Joe” for a vicious attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as Trump was interviewed in front of the gravestones of war dead on the anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Deutsch took up that rebranding campaign again on his program “Saturday Night Politics,” which was likely what wound Trump up.

But instead of attacking Deutsch’s comments, Trump went after Deutsch’s claims that the men were friends (Deutsch called him a “former friend”).

“This is false ... hardly knew him — other than to know” he’s a “total loser,” tweeted Trump. The president claimed both that Deutsch and CNN’s Erin Burnett had “begged” Trump to be on “The Apprentice,” but he turned them down.

Little @DonnyDeutsch, whose show, like his previous shoebiz tries, is a disaster, has been saying that I had been a friend of his. This is false. He, & separately @ErinBurnett, used to BEG me to be on episodes of the Apprentice (both were bad), but that was it. Hardly knew him,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

....other than to know he was, and is, a total Loser. When he makes statements about me, they are made up, he knows nothing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

Fourteen minutes later he conceded the attacks weren’t presidential, but that he had no recourse but to “hit back” at “Fake News.” He didn’t specify which “fake news” he was referring to.

I know it is not at all “Presidential” to hit back at the Corrupt Media, or people who work for the Corrupt Media, when they make false statements about me or the Trump Administration. Problem is, if you don’t hit back, people believe the Fake News is true. So we’ll hit back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

Hours earlier Trump blasted MSNBC, CNN — and Comcastt.

Check out Deutsch’s Saturday program in the video above. His comments on “prisoner Trump” begin at 8:10.