Harry Styles Might Play Prince Eric In Disney's Live-Action 'Little Mermaid'

Fresh off the success of his solo album, Harry Styles could soon be making a (literal) splash on the big screen.
Variety reported Tuesday that the former One Direction singer is being courted by Disney to play Prince Eric in the live-action reboot of 1989 animated classic, “The Little Mermaid.”
If Styles is cast, he’ll star opposite Halle Bailey as Ariel, a curious mermaid who gives up her singing voice for human legs. According to reports, Melissa McCarthy is being considered for the role of sea witch Ursula, while Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are linked to the project as Ariel sidekicks Flounder and Scuttle, respectively.
And while Styles’ involvement has yet to be made official, his fans responded to the prospective casting with great enthusiasm on social media.
Styles made his acting debut in 2017’s “Dunkirk,” directed by Christopher Nolan. That World War II drama also starred Kenneth Branagh and Tom Hardy and received eight Academy Award nominations, winning three.
Until recently, the 25-year-old was in the running to star in director Baz Luhrmann’s as-yet-untitled Elvis Presley biopic. On Monday, it was announced that Presley will be played by Austin Butler, who also beat out contenders Ansel Elgort and Miles Teller for the part.
The new “Mermaid” will feature the classic songs “Part of Your World” and “Under the Sea,” as well as new tunes written by Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Given Styles’ well-honed musical chops, it seems likely the team will add a song or two for Prince Eric, who did not sing in the 1989 original.