Halle Bailey Makes A Splash In Gorgeous New 'Little Mermaid' Trailer

Disney’s first trailer for its live-action “The Little Mermaid” reboot is making waves thanks to its eerily beautiful visuals and the stunning voice of Halle Bailey as Ariel.

The teaser opens with shots of a churning wave and an underwater world teeming with fish and turtles. It then features Bailey singing part of one of the original movie’s most famous songs, “Part of Your World,” as she gazes up into the light from the shadowy ocean floor.

The preview debuted at Disney’s D23 Expo this week, where Bailey called the role a “dream come true” while speaking onstage to fans.

“Being a little girl, swimming in the pool, imagining I was a mermaid ― I never thought one day I could actually see that come to life,” she said.

Bailey has previously spoken about how she’s faced racist backlash to being cast as the iconic Disney princess but took heart in her grandparents’ reassurance of how meaningful her casting would be for many Black and brown girls.

“It was an inspiring and beautiful thing to hear their words of encouragement, telling me, ‘You don’t understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the little Black and brown girls who are going to see themselves in you,’” Bailey told Variety in an interview published last month.

After the trailer was released Friday, many people on social media were sharing their excitement over the new movie.

Forgive me for the person I will be once they begin the marketing campaign for Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid. I truly will make this film my entire personality when it drops https://t.co/vfmZJW9wya — Johan Casal (@JohanCasal) September 9, 2022

i don’t care what ariel looked like in the original little mermaid im telling my kids that ariel was black with dreadlocks. from now on halle is the only little mermaid that matters — 𝐰𝐚𝐯𝐲𝐞𝐦𝐦𝐚. (@wavyemma) September 10, 2022

Me and the girls at The Little Mermaid premiere pic.twitter.com/Cfy1bDql7R — Call me Miguelito (@CAdreamboy) September 10, 2022

Me holding my 6 year old self when I see Halle swimmin and sangin in The Little Mermaid pic.twitter.com/svC29rfNkh — Cheyenne M. Davis (@cheymodee) September 10, 2022

Me getting ready for the little mermaid premiere



pic.twitter.com/dUPssr798l — Gray❤️‍🔥 (@_jason25) September 10, 2022

HALLE BAILEY IS GONNA DO FOR LITTLE MERMAID WHAT BRANDY DID FOR CINDERELLA. MARK MY WORDS pic.twitter.com/0wg5mMKyY0 — gigi (@sapphosz) September 9, 2022

halle is THEEE little mermaid like... woah pic.twitter.com/NdqLyAB5eh — zae (@itszaeok) September 9, 2022

me after that little mermaid trailer pic.twitter.com/uBQNNuX31T — dij (@DijahSB) September 10, 2022

