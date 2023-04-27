'Yellowjackets' Star Will Forgo Emmys Race Due To Gendered Categories

“Yellowjackets” actor Liv Hewson has decided not to compete in this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards ― because there’s no category where they truly fit in.

“There’s not a place for me in the acting categories,” the Australian actor, who is nonbinary and uses “they/them” pronouns, told Variety. “It would be inaccurate for me to submit myself as an actress. It neither makes sense for me to be lumped in with the boys. It’s quite straightforward and not that loaded. I can’t submit myself for this because there’s no space for me.”

Advertisement

Liv Hewson poses for a portrait to promote the second season of "Yellowjackets." Photo by Allison Dinner/Invision/AP

Hewson plays teen goalie Van Palmer on the acclaimed Showtime drama, which follows the lives of high school soccer players who become stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash.

Showtime said earlier this year that the network planned for Hewson to be a contender in the supporting actress category. But Hewson subsequently decided that they would not submit themselves.

Last year, the series garnered seven nominations for its first season, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, nonbinary actor and “House of the Dragon” star Emma D’Arcy reflected on being nominated for Best Actress at the Golden Globe Awards.