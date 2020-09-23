Liv Tyler Exits '9-1-1: Lone Star' Over Coronavirus Travel Concerns

Liv Tyler is hanging up on “9-1-1: Lone Star” after appearing in one season, due to concerns about traveling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor has exited the highly-rated Fox series, which follows a group of Texas-based emergency responders, with years left in her contract, due to the “uncertainty surrounding travel amid a potential new wave of infections,” an unnamed source told Deadline.

Tyler, who currently lives in London with partner Dave Gardner and their children, traveled back and forth to Los Angeles to film the series during its first season.

Due to recent measures imposed on U.K. residents to control the country’s rising case count — as well as safety concerns in the U.S., where the pandemic has claimed over 200,000 lives — Tyler has chosen to not return, after discussions with producers over the summer.

Her character, Emergency Medical Services captain Michelle Blake, will not be recast, with co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear suggesting she could return to the show in the future.

“What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler’s stature to help us launch the first season of ‘911: Lone Star,’” Minear said in a statement. “We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story ... we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return.”

The casting news comes weeks after Fox announced that “Alias” alum Gina Torres will be joining the show as a series regular. Torres will play paramedic captain Tommy Vega, who reenters the workforce after the pandemic impacts her family’s finances.

Production on the second season is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles this fall, ahead of a mid-season premiere sometime in early 2021.