Read Live Updates From Day 2 Of Trump Team's Arguments In Impeachment Trial

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate continued on Monday with the second day of his defense team’s opening arguments.

The House in December passed two articles of impeachment against Trump ― abuse of power and obstruction of Congress ― stemming from his efforts to get Ukraine to publicly commit to investigating political rival Joe Biden. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Democrats are urging the Senate to call new witnesses who have direct knowledge of Trump’s handling of congressionally-approved aid to Ukraine, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Senate Republicans have been reluctant to do so. But an explosive report in The New York Times on Sunday that Bolton believed Trump tied the aid to Ukraine announcing his requested investigations prompted some key GOP senators to say they may vote in favor of calling such witnesses.

Each side in the trial was allotted 24 hours over three days to make their opening arguments. The Democrats concluded their presentation on Friday. After Trump’s defense team wraps up its arguments, senators will have 16 hours to ask questions before voting on whether to call new witnesses.

Read live coverage of Monday’s portion of the impeachment trial below: