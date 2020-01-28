Donald Trump’s defense team is taking the Senate floor Tuesday for its final day of opening arguments in the president’s impeachment trial.

During their presentation a day earlier, the team of attorneys, led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone, ignored an explosive report from The New York Times about allegations made by former national security adviser John Bolton in a draft of his forthcoming book.

In the manuscript, Bolton reportedly says Trump told him in August that he wanted to continue withholding congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine until officials from the eastern European country helped with investigations he requested into political rival Joe Biden and the 2016 election.

Democrats are pushing for the Senate to call Bolton and other key witnesses during the impeachment trial, though Republicans have largely signaled that they’re reluctant to do so.

Both the House’s group of impeachment managers, led by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), and Trump’s defense team were allotted 24 hours over three days to present their opening arguments. Afterward, senators will have 16 hours to ask questions before voting on whether to call witnesses.

