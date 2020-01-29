Read Live Updates As Senate Begins Question Portion Of Impeachment Trial

After six days of opening arguments from the House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump’s defense team, the Senate has begun the question portion of the impeachment trial.

Senators have 16 hours over two days to ask whatever they want of Democratic prosecutors and White House lawyers as they consider whether to vote in favor of calling additional witnesses or introducing new evidence in the case.

The questions will alternate between Republicans and Democrats. Senators must submit their questions in writing to Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial. He will then read them and request an answer. Senators cannot respond after their question is answered.

The House impeachment managers, led by House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), want former national security adviser John Bolton to testify. He reportedly wrote in a draft of his forthcoming book that Trump conditioned congressionally approved aid to Ukraine helping with his requested investigations into political rival Joe Biden and the 2016 election.

Trump’s defense team, led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone, argues that the president did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine and that Bolton and other witnesses requested by the Democrats should not be called to testify.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told senators during a briefing Tuesday evening that he does not yet have the votes to block Democrats from summoning additional witnesses.

