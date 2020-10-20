Our 2020 Latinx Heritage Month series, “Quiénes Somos,” focuses on nine amazing and original creators in the Latinx community. With a backdrop of the pandemic, solidarity and a global push for racial justice, this series explores the inspirations behind their creations.
Join us as we sit down with a few of the key creators and provide a glimpse into their inspiring visual storytelling and its impact on our everyday lives and beyond.
WHO
Kiara Alfonseca, HuffPost associate video producer
Miguel Reyes, Type designer
Kayla Reefer, Multi-disciplinary artist
WHEN
Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. ET
WHERE
Instagram Live
