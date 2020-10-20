CULTURE & ARTS

A Live Q&A With Groundbreaking Latinx Artists

Join us on Instagram as we celebrate Latinx Heritage Month with two talented visual creators.
Latinx Artists

Our 2020 Latinx Heritage Month series, “Quiénes Somos,” focuses on nine amazing and original creators in the Latinx community. With a backdrop of the pandemic, solidarity and a global push for racial justice, this series explores the inspirations behind their creations.

Join us as we sit down with a few of the key creators and provide a glimpse into their inspiring visual storytelling and its impact on our everyday lives and beyond.

WHO
Kiara Alfonseca, HuffPost associate video producer
Miguel Reyes, Type designer
Kayla Reefer, Multi-disciplinary artist

WHEN
Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. ET

WHERE
Instagram Live

HOW
Go to HuffPost’s Instagram to watch!

