Live Updates: Trump To Surrender For Arrest In Georgia Election Case

Former President Donald Trump is set to turn himself in to Georgia authorities after being charged over a plot to subvert the state's 2020 election results.
Liza Hearon
 



Maddie Abuyuan / HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump is set to surrender to Georgia authorities on Thursday on charges of plotting to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

Trump was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury on Aug. 14 with more than a dozen felonies, from conspiring to commit forgery to filing false documents to racketeering, in what was his fourth criminal indictment this year.

District Attorney Fani Willis had given Trump and his 18 alleged co-conspirators until noon on Friday to surrender. Several others have already done so.

Georgia law enforcement officials have been adamant that Trump be treated like anyone else processed through the Fulton County Jail. That means he is expected to have a mug shot taken, which no other jurisdiction prosecuting him has done so far.

Read live updates here:

Sara Boboltz

What To Know:

  • Trump is expected to surrender at 7:30 p.m. ET.
  • He is expected to have his mug shot taken, and his bond is set at $200,000.
  • Most of the other 18 defendants have already been booked, including Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and former chief of staff Mark Meadows.
  • Trump has been raging against Georgia officials on social media, attacking Willis and continuing to push the falsehood that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him.
Sara Boboltz

Trump Is En Route To Surrender

The former president’s convoy of black vehicles was spotted departing his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club before 4 p.m. ET. He will fly on a private aircraft to Georgia.
Sara Boboltz

Trump Seeks To Split His Case From Those Seeking A Speedy Trial

Trump voiced opposition to Willis’ proposed trial date of Oct. 23 in a new court filing.

His attorneys will petition the court to sever Trump’s case from that of Kenneth Chesebro and any other defendant seeking a speedy trial. Chesebro, a former attorney for Trump, had filed the surprising request on Wednesday, prompting Willis’ response. She had previously expressed plans to try all 19 defendants together in March 2024.

Trump has argued that other trials against him should not start until after the 2024 presidential election.
Taiyler S. Mitchell

Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Harrison Floyd Surrendered Without A Bond Agreement

One defendant in District Attorney Fani Willis’ indictment is spending more time at the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street than the rest: Harrison Floyd.

Floyd is the former executive director of Black Voices for Trump and is charged with violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, influencing a witness and conspiring to solicit false statements.

Like former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Floyd surrendered on Thursday. However, Floyd remains in custody because he does not have a bond agreement.

“While Mr. Meadows had previously negotiated his bond agreement and has been released, Mr. Floyd did not and, therefore, is in custody at the Fulton County Jail,” the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement.
Carla Herreria Russo

Mark Meadows' Mug Shot Released

Mark Meadows, Trump's former White House chief of staff, is one of the latest people to surrender to Georgia authorities on charges of conspiracy to change the 2020 election results.

Meadows was charged with two felony accounts: violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

Court documents show he agreed to a bond deal with prosecutors for $100,000.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office released his mug shot, along with those of several others, Thursday.
Taiyler S. Mitchell

Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trump's Mug Shot Is Coming Soon, But Others Have Already Arrived

More than half of the defendants — including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Trump lawyer John Eastman — in the election interference case have already surrendered to the authorities ahead of the Aug. 25 deadline.

Trump is set to surrender at the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street later Thursday evening, but in the meantime, take a look at everyone else’s mug shots here.

Mug shots and booking information are set to be released daily around 4 p.m. ET, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement emailed to HuffPost.
Carla Herreria Russo

What Time Will Donald Trump Be Arrested?

Trump announced on Truth Social that he will be arrested at 7:30 p.m. ET.

He used the announcement to insult Willis, calling her a “lowlife” and, once again, falsely claiming that the 2020 election was rigged.

Despite today’s arrest, his highly-anticipated mug shot might not be released to the public until Friday.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said they release mug shots each day at 4 p.m. ET.
Lydia O'Connor

DA Fani Willis Requests Earlier Trial Start

Willis asked the court Thursday for Trump's trial to start in October — just two months from now. She previously requested a start date of March 2024.
Sara Boboltz

CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA via Getty Images

Trump Supporters Rally Outside Jailhouse

Trump supporters — and opponents — began to gather outside the Fulton County Jail in sweltering August heat in the hours before Trump was expected to surrender there.

A pro-Trump demonstration organized by far-right extremist Laura Loomer went ahead despite some fearing the whole thing was an FBI setup, according to NBC News.

At one point, supporters set up a massive sign reading “TRUMP OR DEATH.”

The jail was also marked by a heavy police presence.
Liza Hearon

'The Elephant Not In The Room'

Despite Trump's absence from the GOP presidential primary debate Wednesday night, he still enjoyed support from most of his fellow candidates.

Liza Hearon
Sara Boboltz

Trump Shakes Up Legal Team Hours Before Surrender

Trump replaced attorney Drew Fidling with well-known Georgia attorney Steve Sadow in his Georgia case on Thursday morning, according to court records.

Sadow has represented clients in several high-profile Atlanta cases over the years, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. He negotiated a plea deal late last year for the rapper Gunna in Willis' ongoing racketeering case against Young Thug's rap collective, YSL. The deal allowed Gunna to avoid additional jail time.

In 2021, Sadow told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Georgia prosecutors have "overused" the state's expansive RICO law.

"The President should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him," Sadow said in a statement to ABC News. "We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open minded jury finding the President not guilty."
Liza Hearon

Stay Tuned For Updates

Former President Donald Trump has said he will turn himself in to Georgia authorities today at Atlanta's Fulton County Jail to be arrested on charges of plotting to subvert the state's 2020 election results. Please check back for updates.
