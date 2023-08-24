Live Updates: Trump To Surrender For Arrest In Georgia Election Case

Former President Donald Trump is set to surrender to Georgia authorities on Thursday on charges of plotting to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.
Trump was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury on Aug. 14 with more than a dozen felonies, from conspiring to commit forgery to filing false documents to racketeering, in what was his fourth criminal indictment this year.
District Attorney Fani Willis had given Trump and his 18 alleged co-conspirators until noon on Friday to surrender. Several others have already done so.
Georgia law enforcement officials have been adamant that Trump be treated like anyone else processed through the Fulton County Jail. That means he is expected to have a mug shot taken, which no other jurisdiction prosecuting him has done so far.
Read live updates here:
What To Know:
- Trump is expected to surrender at 7:30 p.m. ET.
- He is expected to have his mug shot taken, and his bond is set at $200,000.
- Most of the other 18 defendants have already been booked, including Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and former chief of staff Mark Meadows.
- Trump has been raging against Georgia officials on social media, attacking Willis and continuing to push the falsehood that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him.
Trump Is En Route To Surrender
Trump Seeks To Split His Case From Those Seeking A Speedy Trial
His attorneys will petition the court to sever Trump’s case from that of Kenneth Chesebro and any other defendant seeking a speedy trial. Chesebro, a former attorney for Trump, had filed the surprising request on Wednesday, prompting Willis’ response. She had previously expressed plans to try all 19 defendants together in March 2024.
Trump has argued that other trials against him should not start until after the 2024 presidential election.
Harrison Floyd Surrendered Without A Bond Agreement
Floyd is the former executive director of Black Voices for Trump and is charged with violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, influencing a witness and conspiring to solicit false statements.
Like former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Floyd surrendered on Thursday. However, Floyd remains in custody because he does not have a bond agreement.
“While Mr. Meadows had previously negotiated his bond agreement and has been released, Mr. Floyd did not and, therefore, is in custody at the Fulton County Jail,” the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement.
Mark Meadows' Mug Shot Released
Meadows was charged with two felony accounts: violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.
Court documents show he agreed to a bond deal with prosecutors for $100,000.
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office released his mug shot, along with those of several others, Thursday.
Trump's Mug Shot Is Coming Soon, But Others Have Already Arrived
Trump is set to surrender at the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street later Thursday evening, but in the meantime, take a look at everyone else’s mug shots here.
Mug shots and booking information are set to be released daily around 4 p.m. ET, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement emailed to HuffPost.
What Time Will Donald Trump Be Arrested?
He used the announcement to insult Willis, calling her a “lowlife” and, once again, falsely claiming that the 2020 election was rigged.
Despite today’s arrest, his highly-anticipated mug shot might not be released to the public until Friday.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said they release mug shots each day at 4 p.m. ET.
Trump Supporters Rally Outside Jailhouse
A pro-Trump demonstration organized by far-right extremist Laura Loomer went ahead despite some fearing the whole thing was an FBI setup, according to NBC News.
At one point, supporters set up a massive sign reading “TRUMP OR DEATH.”
The jail was also marked by a heavy police presence.
Trump Shakes Up Legal Team Hours Before Surrender
Sadow has represented clients in several high-profile Atlanta cases over the years, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. He negotiated a plea deal late last year for the rapper Gunna in Willis' ongoing racketeering case against Young Thug's rap collective, YSL. The deal allowed Gunna to avoid additional jail time.
In 2021, Sadow told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Georgia prosecutors have "overused" the state's expansive RICO law.
"The President should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him," Sadow said in a statement to ABC News. "We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open minded jury finding the President not guilty."