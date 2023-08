Live Updates: Trump To Surrender For Arrest In Georgia Election Case

Trump replaced attorney Drew Fidling with well-known Georgia attorney Steve Sadow in his Georgia case on Thursday morning, according to court records.Sadow has represented clients in several high-profile Atlanta cases over the years, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported . He negotiated a plea deal late last year for the rapper Gunna in Willis' ongoing racketeering case against Young Thug's rap collective, YSL. The deal allowed Gunna to avoid additional jail time.In 2021, Sadow told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Georgia prosecutors have "overused" the state's expansive RICO law."The President should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him," Sadow said in a statement to ABC News . "We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open minded jury finding the President not guilty."