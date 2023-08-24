Live Updates: Trump To Surrender For Arrest In Georgia Election Case

Trump Seeks To Split His Case From Those Seeking A Speedy Trial

Trump voiced opposition to Willis’ proposed trial date of Oct. 23 in a new court filing.



His attorneys will petition the court to sever Trump’s case from that of Kenneth Chesebro and any other defendant seeking a speedy trial. Chesebro, a former attorney for Trump, had filed the surprising request on Wednesday, prompting Willis’ response. She had previously expressed plans to try all 19 defendants together in March 2024.



Trump has argued that other trials against him should not start until after the 2024 presidential election.

