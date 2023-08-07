A very long time ago, I decided that I did not have the bandwidth to be high-maintenance about both my skin and my hair, and my devotion to a rigorous skin care routine won out. As a result, my hair care routine is minimal. I wash with a good shampoo and conditioner twice a week and do my best to keep it looking clean (or give up and put it in braids) the rest of the time.
Finding a really good dry shampoo was an absolute must. Unfortunately, as with so many things, it’s easier said than done — especially when you have dark hair. But after truly decades of much trial and error, I’ve found the very best dry shampoo — Living Proof Perfect Hair Day dry shampoo — and I regret to inform you that it’s worth every penny. It’s definitely on the higher end of the spectrum price-wise for a dry shampoo, but it’s well worth it for the results. And if the price still feels cost-prohibitive, you can get travel-sized options at Sephora and Nordstrom and try it out first before committing to purchasing a full-size.)
I’d long heard rumblings that this dry shampoo was superior to the drug store alternatives I’d been using for years, but had resigned myself to the fact that I’d never quite be satisfied with anything. So when I picked up a travel-size version while standing in line at the Sephora checkout, I was not expecting that it would fully blow my mind. In hindsight, I shouldn’t have underestimated this bestselling dry shampoo.
My very first impression was how targeted the powder stream itself was — I usually end up choking in a cloud of powder when I start spraying, but this puff went precisely where it was aimed, which meant my roots were soaking up all the goodness but the rest of my head and face were spared. (As someone with acne-prone skin, I can’t mess with hair care products that creep onto my face.) Almost instantly, the look and feel of my hair began to perk up. After about a minute I tousled it, expecting to find telltale residue on my hands only to realize that they were completely clean.
There were many things that surprised me about this dry shampoo, including the fact that it doesn’t leave my scalp or hair feeling gritty with excess buildup. It’s like starting over with a clean slate without the hassle of drying and styling your hair again. But what has amazed me the most over the last few months of use is that it so effectively soaks up oil and dirt without leaving behind an unappealing chalky residue. Despite the fact that I routinely spray on quite a bit of dry shampoo for multiple days in a row, it is never visible on my dark hair. Trust me when I say that this is not your everyday dry shampoo.
Perfect Hair Day is formulated with a mix of starch and mineral blend powders that are known to quickly absorb excess oil and sweat, while an odor neutralizer gives hair a surprisingly fresh scent that makes it smell freshly washed. But it isn’t just absorbing oil; it leaves hair looking and feeling fresh and clean while also adding volume and movement.
Given that it’s not a cheap hair product, I also appreciate the fact that a little goes a long way. You don’t have to pile it on, just a spritz here and there more than does the trick. I will never get over how effective this dry shampoo is and love that it means I can stretch my wash and style days even further.
The Living Proof Perfect Hair Day dry shampoo boasts 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon and over 4,100 five-star reviews — and you can count me among the thousands of die-hards. Seeing is believing, so pick one up for yourself and give it a try. You’ll be hooked before you know it.
Promising reviews:
“This dry shampoo is the best there is on the market! We have tried several others and nothing compares to Living Proof. There is no “white chalky” film on your hair. It leaves your hair feeling clean and soft. I am prone to oily hair after a day....this dry shampoo is the only thing that helps keep me from having to wash my hair daily. It’s a little on the pricier side, but it is so worth it!” — SmartMamaBear
“After trying what feels like every dry shampoo, drugstore and high end, this is the only one i’ve found that actually gives my hair that freshly washed feel. The photo is half of my hair with no dry shampoo and half with dry shampoo. I have very fine, dark hair and this works perfectly. Other dry shampoos are chalky, leave a residue, or a white cast. This dry shampoo is not like that! It has extended the time I can go between washes, which is great for improving hair health.” — Sarah Taylor
“I’ve tried so many different dry shampoos and this is the only one I can truly stand by. It doesn’t have some awful chemical smell, it is free of the carcinogens found in so many other aerosol dry shampoos, and works so well on my very oily prone, dark hair. I can’t go a day without it!” — Kristen D.
“I have used LOTS of other dry shampoos but this one is by far the best. I can get 3-4 days of not washing my hair by using this product. I have very fine hair and I workout daily so my hair gets oily very quickly so this product is a life saver! I can usually only get about 2 days out of using cheaper dry shampoos. This one is worth the money!” — Sarah Venters
“Works like magic. I have very think oilllllyy hair. I have tried several dry shampoos and some have done absolutely nothing for me. There is one from kms that I love but expensive and can usually only get from my salon. So I saw this on here once on sale and decided to try it. No regrets! Works amazing!!! I love it. Worth every penny” – Haley