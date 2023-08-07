“This dry shampoo is the best there is on the market! We have tried several others and nothing compares to Living Proof. There is no “white chalky” film on your hair. It leaves your hair feeling clean and soft. I am prone to oily hair after a day....this dry shampoo is the only thing that helps keep me from having to wash my hair daily. It’s a little on the pricier side, but it is so worth it!” — SmartMamaBear

“After trying what feels like every dry shampoo, drugstore and high end, this is the only one i’ve found that actually gives my hair that freshly washed feel. The photo is half of my hair with no dry shampoo and half with dry shampoo. I have very fine, dark hair and this works perfectly. Other dry shampoos are chalky, leave a residue, or a white cast. This dry shampoo is not like that! It has extended the time I can go between washes, which is great for improving hair health.” — Sarah Taylor

“I’ve tried so many different dry shampoos and this is the only one I can truly stand by. It doesn’t have some awful chemical smell, it is free of the carcinogens found in so many other aerosol dry shampoos, and works so well on my very oily prone, dark hair. I can’t go a day without it!” — Kristen D.

“I have used LOTS of other dry shampoos but this one is by far the best. I can get 3-4 days of not washing my hair by using this product. I have very fine hair and I workout daily so my hair gets oily very quickly so this product is a life saver! I can usually only get about 2 days out of using cheaper dry shampoos. This one is worth the money!” — Sarah Venters

“Works like magic. I have very think oilllllyy hair. I have tried several dry shampoos and some have done absolutely nothing for me. There is one from kms that I love but expensive and can usually only get from my salon. So I saw this on here once on sale and decided to try it. No regrets! Works amazing!!! I love it. Worth every penny” – Haley