For years, every time I went to get a haircut, my stylist would say something along the lines of, “And how often are you straightening your hair?” I would hang my head and tell her it was probably happening every other day, if not every day. What followed was a lecture about how badly I was damaging my hair, and how important it was to lay off the heat styling tools whenever possible.

To be clear, I don’t have the world’s most difficult head of hair. But it is prone to frizz, and has a tendency to expand in the humidity. Until I discovered Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment, I thought the only solution to this particular problem was a flat iron, which helped eliminate frizz but was also bad for my hair and gave it a thin, lifeless look.

Although I loved Living Proof’s promise of a “perfect hair day,” I was initially skeptical. I’d read about it on beauty blogs, skimmed its more than 900 reviews on Sephora. A few friends also recommend it to me, but it seemed a little too good to be true: I’d tried hair products before, and hadn’t seen much of a difference. Could a dime-sized amount of this product really make all the difference?

Leigh Weingus / HuffPost The author's hair, before and after. Before using Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 treatment (left), after using the styling treatment (right).

As it turns out, yes. From the first time I used it, I was sold. After towel-drying my hair after a shower, I squirted just a tiny bit into my palm, rubbed it together in my hands, and massaged it into my scalp and into the ends. Since that very first use, the result has consistently been the very best version of my hair: smooth with a decent amount of body.

The product calls itself “a styling treatment with heat and UV protection” that smooths, volumizes, conditions, strengthens and polishes — truly a 5-in-1 product.