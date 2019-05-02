Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Wellness

This Is What It's Really Like To Live With Anxiety Every Single Day

For HuffPost Wellness' series "Living With," we're giving you a guide to navigating conditions that affect your mind and body.
By HuffPost

Having anxiety means constantly feeling on guard against your own mind and body. You never know when your heart will clinch, your nerves will buzz, your thoughts will take off or your blood will run cold. The worst part? You’re just expected to go on with your day-to-day life as if none of that happens.

In honor of May’s Mental Health Awareness Month, our “Living With” series is focusing on what it’s like to deal with anxiety on a regular basis. We’ll give you guidance on treatment, expert-backed advice on coping and personal stories about the frustrations and triumphs of living with the mental health condition. The goal is to make you feel less alone in your experience.

Anxiety can be tough ― really damn tough ― but you can have a powerful, thrilling, healthy life regardless of its existence. Promise. Check out all the stories below and keep coming back for more throughout the month.

9 Ways Therapists Personally Deal With Anxiety
Because even the mental health experts need a little help sometimes.
Dominique Astorino
Watch Celebrities Give Mental Health Advice To Their Younger Selves
Wisdom that's encouraging and shatters stigma at the same time? Yes, please.
Lindsay Holmes
18 Illustrations Every Person With Anxiety Should See Immediately
Just the reminders you may need when your brain is beating you up.
Lindsay Holmes
Does CBD Really Work For Anxiety?
Here's what you need to know.
Fiona Tapp
What To Know If You Love Someone With High-Functioning Anxiety
The condition is not always visible.
Lindsay Holmes
This Is The Difference Between An Anxiety Attack And A Panic Attack
Plus expert tips on how to manage each of them.
Colleen Travers
Read This If You Take Anti-Anxiety Medication Regularly
Experts share how to know if you're developing a dependency on the pills.
Locke Hughes
The One Word You Shouldn't Say To Someone With Anxiety Or Depression
It may seem harmless, but this four-letter word is actually doing a lot of damage.
Lindsay Holmes
If You Have Anxiety, These Illustrations Will Speak To You On A Deep Level
This artist's work is way too real.
Lindsay Holmes
How To Handle Anxiety At Work So It Doesn't Destroy Your Whole Day
Take care of yourself so you can take care of your to-do list.
Paige Smith
I Had No Idea I'd 'Misused' Klonopin Until I Tried To Stop Taking It
I'd developed a physical dependence and spent weeks in withdrawal. But I didn't know.
Amanda Duberman
People With Anxiety Perceive The World In A Fundamentally Different Way
Can't argue with science: A person isn't responsible for having a mental illness.
Lindsay Holmes
17 Tweets You Need To Read ASAP If You Have Anxiety
So spot-on.
Lindsay Holmes
This Is Why You Get More Anxious After Something Good Happens
Experts explain what's going on when you feel worse after a positive outcome and how to deal.
Krissy Brady
5 Anxiety-Coping Methods That Are Actually Making You More Anxious
Your self-care might be seriously backfiring.
Lindsay Holmes
10 All Too Relatable Comics About Coping With Anxiety
In her new book, Introvert Doodles cartoonist Marzi Wilson offers helpful hacks to get through the day.
Brittany Wong
This Simple Trick Could Ease Anxiety ASAP
Experts break down how a little temperature shift may make a huge difference.
Lindsay Holmes
8 Sneaky Signs Anxiety Is Taking Over Your Life
And what to do about it.
Lindsay Holmes
9 Mantras For Anxiety That Experts Use Themselves
Try one of these phrases the pros rely on.
Lindsay Holmes
I Have Anxiety And Here's How It Affects My Romantic Relationships
It even makes me wonder if I deserve to be in a healthy relationship.
Locke Hughes
Celebrities On The Importance Of Mental Health
