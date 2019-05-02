This Is What It's Really Like To Live With Anxiety Every Single Day

Isabella Carapella

Having anxiety means constantly feeling on guard against your own mind and body. You never know when your heart will clinch, your nerves will buzz, your thoughts will take off or your blood will run cold. The worst part? You’re just expected to go on with your day-to-day life as if none of that happens.

In honor of May’s Mental Health Awareness Month, our “Living With” series is focusing on what it’s like to deal with anxiety on a regular basis. We’ll give you guidance on treatment, expert-backed advice on coping and personal stories about the frustrations and triumphs of living with the mental health condition. The goal is to make you feel less alone in your experience.