Isabella Carapella

Cancer doesn’t discriminate based on your age, status, gender or anything else. It can touch anyone. And ― to state the obvious ― it can be debilitating to manage and difficult to help someone who’s managing it.

In March, we’re exploring the reality of living with the disease, which will affect over 38 percent of men and women in their lifetimes. The goal is to arm you with advice on how to deal with a diagnosis and the aftermath of it. We’ll also have pieces on prevention, including how you can reduce your risk for different forms of the illness and what technology is available to make things easier in terms of screening or early detection.