Wellness

Living With: Cancer

For HuffPost Wellness' series 'Living With,' we're giving you a guide to navigating conditions that affect your mind and body.

Cancer doesn’t discriminate based on your age, status, gender or anything else. It can touch anyone. And ― to state the obvious ― it can be debilitating to manage and difficult to help someone who’s managing it.

In March, we’re exploring the reality of living with the disease, which will affect over 38 percent of men and women in their lifetimes. The goal is to arm you with advice on how to deal with a diagnosis and the aftermath of it. We’ll also have pieces on prevention, including how you can reduce your risk for different forms of the illness and what technology is available to make things easier in terms of screening or early detection.

Most of all, we want to make you feel less alone in the face of cancer, whether you’re currently dealing with it, just learned you have it or are concerned about it in the future. Consider this a community where you can feel supported and informed. Come back throughout the month for informative and heartfelt stories, essays, videos and more.

The Problem With The Phrase 'Beat Cancer'
Implying cancer is a battle to be won has unspoken, painful implications. Here's what you should say instead.
Brittany Wong
When Surviving Cancer Gets In The Way Of Your Sex Life
After treatment, many survivors face sexual dysfunction. For young adults, these problems can be especially challenging.
Anna Almendrala
Giuliana Rancic On How She Dealt With Anxiety After Her Cancer Diagnosis
The "E! News" host gets real about how she takes care of herself each day.
Lindsay Holmes
What Not To Say To Someone With Cancer, In One Comic
Attention all friends and family.
Lindsay Holmes
This Is What No One Tells You About Surviving Breast Cancer
In the weeks and months after the best-possible outcome, I felt lost.
Jennifer Bringle, Guest Writer
As A Doctor, I Thought I Knew Cancer Inside And Out. Then I Found Out I Had It.
I realized there was a whole other aspect to surviving cancer that I was nearly clueless about.
Dr. Anthony Perre, Guest Writer
Cancer Care Has A Long Way To Go To Meet LGBTQ Patients' Needs
LGBTQ patients have unique risk factors for cancer and oncologists admit they don’t know enough about them, a new national survey reveals.
Carolina Moreno
I’m 25, And I Just Had A Double Mastectomy
In January, I found out I had the mutated BRCA1 gene.
Kelly Iverson, Guest Writer
Here’s What It’s Like To Be A Man With Breast Cancer
A man is more likely to accidentally drown than to contract breast cancer, but it still happens.
Khevin Barnes, Guest Writer
Healthcancer HuffPostliving with cancer