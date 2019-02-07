Depression can affect every aspect of a person’s life, from dating to work to sleep. Even just regular chores like washing the dishes are influenced by the disorder. In February, we’re giving you expert-backed advice on how to live (even just marginally better) with this mental health condition, as well as educating others on what it’s like to deal with it on a daily basis. The goal is to reduce the negative stereotypes associated with mental health issues like depression, because a mental illness deserves the same sensitivity and respect as any other health condition. Come back throughout the month for stories, videos and more.