Depression can affect every aspect of a person’s life, from dating to work to sleep. Even just regular chores like washing the dishes are influenced by the disorder. In February, we’re giving you expert-backed advice on how to live (even just marginally better) with this mental health condition, as well as educating others on what it’s like to deal with it on a daily basis. The goal is to reduce the negative stereotypes associated with mental health issues like depression, because a mental illness deserves the same sensitivity and respect as any other health condition. Come back throughout the month for stories, videos and more.
It's time to stop believing these misconceptions.
Depression is often associated with sadness, but there's another emotional response that gets little attention.
And how to have a conversation with your partner about your mental health.
It may seem harmless, but this four-letter word is actually doing a lot of damage.
The condition has a huge impact on everyday life.
Sometimes the simplest tasks feel downright impossible.
Small, helpful ways you can support a loved one who is dealing with depression.
Suicide isn't just someone else's problem, it's everyone's problem.
Every time I’ve stopped or reduced my meds through tapering, I’ve experienced symptoms of discontinuation to some extent.
They need your help now more than ever.
To deal with depression, you need to deal with its underlying causes.