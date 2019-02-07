Wellness

Living With: Depression

For HuffPost Wellness' series 'Living With,' we're giving you a guide to navigating conditions that affect your mind and body.
By HuffPost

Depression can affect every aspect of a person’s life, from dating to work to sleep. Even just regular chores like washing the dishes are influenced by the disorder. In February, we’re giving you expert-backed advice on how to live (even just marginally better) with this mental health condition, as well as educating others on what it’s like to deal with it on a daily basis. The goal is to reduce the negative stereotypes associated with mental health issues like depression, because a mental illness deserves the same sensitivity and respect as any other health condition. Come back throughout the month for stories, videos and more.

10 Things People Get Wrong About Living With Depression
It's time to stop believing these misconceptions.
Nicole Pajer
The Depression Symptom We Rarely Talk About
Depression is often associated with sadness, but there's another emotional response that gets little attention.
Emily Blackwood
When To Tell Someone You’re Dating That You Have Depression
And how to have a conversation with your partner about your mental health.
Kelsey Borresen
The One Word You Shouldn't Say To Someone With Anxiety Or Depression
It may seem harmless, but this four-letter word is actually doing a lot of damage.
Lindsay Holmes
How People With Depression Interact With The World Differently
The condition has a huge impact on everyday life.
Lindsay Holmes
This Twitter Thread Nails One Of The Hardest Parts Of Depression
Sometimes the simplest tasks feel downright impossible.
Lindsay Holmes
10 Little Things That Mean A Lot To Someone Who Has Depression
Small, helpful ways you can support a loved one who is dealing with depression.
Kelsey Borresen
What's The Deal With Depression Naps?
They may seem good for you, but they're far from it.
Lauren Rearick
7 Ways To Make Therapy More Affordable
You deserve good help.
Lindsay Holmes
How Men Experience Depression Differently Than Everyone Else
The condition isn't one size fits all.
Lindsay Holmes
How To Talk About Suicide In A Way That's Actually Helpful
Suicide isn't just someone else's problem, it's everyone's problem.
Lindsay Holmes
This Is What No One Tells You About Coming Off Antidepressants
Every time I’ve stopped or reduced my meds through tapering, I’ve experienced symptoms of discontinuation to some extent.
Claire Gillespie, Guest Writer
Is Mental Illness Hereditary?
Experts break down whether family history plays a role.
Lindsay Holmes
8 Small But Meaningful Things To Do For Your S.O. If They're Depressed
They need your help now more than ever.
Brittany Wong
The Real Causes Of Depression Have Been Discovered, And They're Not What You Think
To deal with depression, you need to deal with its underlying causes.
Johann Hari, Guest Writer
HealthMental HealthdepressionDepression moodmental health disorders