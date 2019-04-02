If you’re a human being living on this planet, chances are you’ve experienced a headache in your lifetime. And if you’re incredibly blessed (read: unlucky), then perhaps you’ve encountered a migraine, too. The signs are hard to miss ― throbbing, sensitivity to light, an inability to focus ― and they’re totally debilitating.

Headaches and migraines can throw off your entire schedule, making it impossible to concentrate at work, be present with your family or even leave your bed. That’s why in April, we’re tackling all the frustrations that come with the conditions and we’re giving you a guide to living with them. The goal is to help you understand triggers, give you tools on how to manage the pain and provide a breakdown on how to tell the difference between different types of headaches and migraines (no, they’re not all the same).