Liz Cheney's Audio Shreds Harriet Hageman's Election Night Phone Message Claim

A Hageman spokesperson countered by releasing video to Politico of Hageman listening to the message for two seconds before the sound appears to cut off.

Cheney told Politico she attempted to call Hageman several times before leaving the message as Cheney was about to take the stage at her own election-night event.

The defeat of Cheney, who served three terms, was a fait accompli after she voted to impeach Trump for fomenting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Even in defeat, she vowed to continue working to ensure that Trump “is never anywhere near the Oval Office, and I mean it.”

