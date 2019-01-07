Liz Cheney Slams Christian Bale For Golden Globes Remarks About Her Father

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney pushed back Sunday on comments made by Christian Bale during his Golden Globe acceptance speech for portraying her father in “Vice.”
While accepting his award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Bale thanked “Vice” director Adam McKay for casting him to play someone “absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody.” He said from that point forward, he’d be “cornering the market” on playing “charisma-free assholes.”
“What do you think, [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell next?” Bale joked. “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration,” he added.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) tweeted not long after the remarks, sharing a link to a report in The Independent about Bale’s arrest in 2008 in connection with an allegation of assault. British authorities ultimately did not charge Bale with a crime.
“Satan probably inspired him to do this, too,” wrote the younger Cheney in her tweet.
The congresswoman was portrayed unfavorably in “Vice,” particularly in reference to her loyalty to her own family.
Her character in the film, portrayed by Lily Rabe, asks for her father’s approval to say she does not believe in same-sex marriage in an effort to garner more votes for her bid for Senate. She does so despite her sister, Mary, being an openly gay woman, and the film portrays the divide between the two sisters afterward.
In reality, the now-congresswoman did disavow same-sex marriage. She later ended her Senate campaign, but was elected to the House in 2016.