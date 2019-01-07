Liz Cheney Slams Christian Bale For Golden Globes Remarks About Her Father

While accepting his award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Bale thanked “Vice” director Adam McKay for casting him to play someone “absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody.” He said from that point forward, he’d be “cornering the market” on playing “charisma-free assholes.”

“What do you think, [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell next?” Bale joked. “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration,” he added.