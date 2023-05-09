What's Hot

Former Rep. Liz Cheney Baits Donald Trump And The MAGA Mob In New Attack Ad

Cheney spells out the problem with the former president in an ad airing in New Hampshire.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

|

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), whose support for impeaching Donald Trump for inciting the U.S. Capitol riot cost her her congressional seat, slams the former president in a new television attack ad that aired in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

The 60-second spot warns against Trump winning the White House for a second time in 2024. “Donald Trump is a risk America can never take again,” Cheney narrates the video showing footage of the Jan. 6 attack.

Trump is “the only president in American history who has refused to guarantee peaceful transfer of power” and “betrayed millions of Americans by telling them the election was stolen,” she continues. Trump is “unfit for office.”

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” aired the video, funded by Cheney’s Great Task PAC, on Tuesday morning.

Watch here:

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, represented Wyoming for three terms until January, when she became a pariah among MAGA Republicans for her opposition to Trump, even though she supports many of his policies.

Cheney, now one of Trump’s most vocal GOP critics, has teased a 2024 run against him. Cheney’s PAC in 2022 released ads in Arizona attacking MAGA nominees Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, who lost their races for governor and secretary of state.

Currently, Cheney is beginning a professorship at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.

