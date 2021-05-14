Liz Cheney Hits Fox News Over Election 'Big Lie' During Live Fox News Appearance

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) had some tense moments on live TV with Fox News host Bret Baier as she called on his network to denounce former President Donald Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election.

Cheney was canceled by the GOP this week as House Republicans purged her from her leadership role for calling out Trump and blaming him for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol carried out by his supporters.

But as Baier argued that Cheney wasn’t representing her constituents, who voted for Trump by a wide margin, Cheney stood her ground.

“We all have an obligation, and I would say Fox News especially ― especially Fox News ― has a particular obligation to make sure people know the election wasn’t stolen,” she said.

Baier cut her off.

“We’ve said that numerous times,” he said.

“Bret, I’m going to answer your question,” she said. “Fox News needs to make sure that the American people... ”

Baier cut in again.

“No, but if you’re mentioning Fox News, you have to know that this show has said that numerous times,” he said.

“Bret,” she tried again. “You’re doing the interview. I’m answering the questions. We need to make sure that the American people recognize and understand that the election wasn’t stolen, that we shouldn’t perpetuate the big lie.”

Despite Baier’s protests, both Fox News and Fox Business gave extensive play to wild conspiracy theories about the election. They stopped and issued some awkward corrections when threatened with legal action.

In February, electronic voting system company Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp., owner of both networks, which specifically named network personalities Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro, as well as Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and attorney Sidney Powell, who both appeared regularly on the air.

One month later, Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, alleging the network “sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process.”

See Cheney’s full interview with Baier below: