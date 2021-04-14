Liz Cheney's Answer On If She'd Ever Vote For Trump Stumps Fox News Anchor

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto was thrown for a loop by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Wednesday.
It happened after the Wyoming lawmaker condemned former President Donald Trump’s encouragement of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection.
Cheney, who was one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Trump to be impeached for spurring on the riots, told Cavuto the former president’s action “was the gravest violation of an oath of office by any president in American history.”
She added: “We can’t embrace insurrection. We can’t minimize what happened on Jan. 6.”
Despite those strong comments, Cavuto decided to ask Cheney if she planned to vote for Trump if he was the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.
Her response was quick and to the point: “I would not.”
As the video shows, Cavuto seemed a little flummoxed by her response and didn’t know what else to say.
