Liz Cheney Calls Out GOP Colleagues Before Bannon Contempt Vote

She was among 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the January attack on Congress.

Earlier in her speech Tuesday, Cheney revealed that it appeared Bannon had “substantial advanced knowledge” of the plans for Jan. 6 and likely had an important role in formulating them.

Bannon has refused to cooperate with the investigation. He defied a subpoena issued last month by the committee ordering him to hand over records of his communications with the White House around Jan. 6, and also failed to appear before the committee for a hearing last week.

The nine members of the committee voted unanimously to hold him in contempt of Congress. The criminal referral is expected to go before the full House for a vote Friday. If passed in the chamber, it would then be referred to the Justice Department.