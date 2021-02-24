Liz Cheney: Republicans Need ‘To Make Clear We Aren’t The Party Of White Supremacy’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday spelled out what Republicans must now do to move on from the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump ransacked the U.S. Capitol.

The violence perpetrated by the pro-Trump mob “cannot be minimized,” the third-ranking Republican in the House said during a Reagan Institute event.

“And it’s very important, especially for us as Republicans, to make clear that we aren’t the party of white supremacy,” she added.

Cheney, who was censured by her own state’s GOP after joining nine other House Republicans in voting to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the riot, noted the presence of anti-Semitic, Holocaust-denying symbols and the Confederate flag during the attack on the Capitol.

“I think we as Republicans, in particular, have a duty and an obligation to stand against that, to stand against insurrection,” she said.

Cheney also called for a 9/11-style commission to investigate the violence.

“It’s very important for us to ignore the temptation to look away,” she added.

Watch Cheney’s comments from the 24-minute mark here: