Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Thursday took a defiant stand against Republican critics of the House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot.

“Those who do not wish the truth of Jan. 6 to come out have predictably resorted to attacking the process—claiming it is tainted and political,” Cheney wrote in a scathing Wall Street Journal op-ed titled “The Jan. 6 Committee Won’t Be Intimidated.’”

“Our hearings will show this charge to be wrong,” she said. “We are focused on facts, not rhetoric, and we will present those facts without exaggeration, no matter what criticism we face.” Read Cheney’s full op-ed here.