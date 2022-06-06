Rep. Liz Cheney Offers Chilling Preview Of Jan. 6 Hearings

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), a co-chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, said Sunday the panel’s discoveries have made her even more concerned about the dangers to U.S. democracy.

“It’s an ongoing threat,” Cheney said in an interview on CBS News of efforts to delegitimize U.S. elections by former President Donald Trump and his allies. “It is extremely broad. It’s extremely well organized. It’s really chilling.”

“I have not learned anything that has made me less concerned,” she said.

Cheney, a prominent Trump critic who voted to impeach him last year, is one of two Republicans on the panel. She was ousted from her leadership position in the party after she repeatedly spoke out against the former president and his lies about the 2020 election, and faces a Trump-backed challenger to her reelection.

The committee probing the attack will hold six public hearings this month. It will lay out findings from more than 1,000 interviews and 100,000 pages of documents related to Trump’s crusade to stay in power.

Cheney said she was confident that the committee’s findings would wake people up.

“People must pay attention. People must watch, and they must understand how easily our democratic system can unravel if we don’t defend it,” she said.